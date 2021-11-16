Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,196. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.50. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

