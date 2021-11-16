The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Western Union has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.