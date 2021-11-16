The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc Sells 6,280 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Conyers Park Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 394,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,703. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

