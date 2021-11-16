The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,702. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

