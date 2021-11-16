The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.18 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SAIN opened at GBX 532.98 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 502.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Scottish American Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.83 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £932.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($41,311.73).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

