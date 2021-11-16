The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Up 425.3% in October

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 425.3% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the second quarter worth $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the second quarter worth $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the first quarter worth $196,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the third quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Music Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Music Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

