The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00229002 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

