The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00.

NYSE NAPA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,534. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,377,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $24,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,910,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

