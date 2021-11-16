The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.
Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.
NYSE:CLX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.06. 84,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.
CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
