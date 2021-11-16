The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.06. 84,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

