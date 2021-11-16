The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $4.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.70 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock valued at $101,396,175. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

