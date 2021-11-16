The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Boeing by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $228.62. The company had a trading volume of 217,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,312. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.35 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average is $227.29. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

