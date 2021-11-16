Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,025. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

TERN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

