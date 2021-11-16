Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

TDS opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

