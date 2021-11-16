Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

