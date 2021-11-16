Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of THQ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

