Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$39.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK.B shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$35.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TECK.B traded down C$1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting C$34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.55. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.23 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

