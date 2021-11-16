TEAM (LON:TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of TEAM (LON:TEAM) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of TEAM in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:TEAM opened at GBX 69.75 ($0.91) on Friday. TEAM has a 52 week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.66.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

