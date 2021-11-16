TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$46.49. 107,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,744. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

