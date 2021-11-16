Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $263.59. 48,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

