Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,744. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

