Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.