T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

