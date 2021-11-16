T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,780 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.42. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

