Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $349.36

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $349.36 and last traded at $345.75, with a volume of 459067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.55 and a 200 day moving average of $291.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

