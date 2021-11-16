SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the October 14th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get SWK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in SWK by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 156,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SWK by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SWK by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.