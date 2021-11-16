Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 40,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,158,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,521,526 shares of company stock valued at $38,578,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $267,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 424.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 204,479 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

