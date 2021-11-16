Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in October

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SCMWY opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

