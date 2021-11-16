Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Cap of $8.38 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00216611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,804,570 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,554 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

