SVB Leerink Weighs in on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

