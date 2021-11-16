SVB Leerink Reiterates Hold Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 335,180 shares of company stock worth $1,746,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

