SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

CCCC opened at $41.70 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

