SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.