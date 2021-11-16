SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
Shares of GMAB opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.