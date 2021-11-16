Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,994. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surrozen stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRZN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

