Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.35

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 13213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

