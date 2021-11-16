Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.74).

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 118.24 ($1.54) on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar purchased 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

