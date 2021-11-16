Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$16.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.86.

TSE SPB opened at C$14.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

