Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.86.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

