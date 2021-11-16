Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Superior Group of Companies worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

