Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the October 14th total of 990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,836. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

