Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.11 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $37.72 million and $2.04 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,416,771 coins and its circulating supply is 333,934,768 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

