Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the October 14th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

