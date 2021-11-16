Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sugarmade stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Sugarmade has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

