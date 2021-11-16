Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sugarmade stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Sugarmade has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Sugarmade Company Profile
