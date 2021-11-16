Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $15,279.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

