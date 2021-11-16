Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,311. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryve Foods stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

