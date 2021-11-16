STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in STORE Capital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.