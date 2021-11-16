Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

