STK (STK) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. STK has a total market cap of $361,784.45 and $3,054.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STK has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00219820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

STK Profile

STK is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

