Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

