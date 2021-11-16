Status Price Hits $0.0920 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Status has a market cap of $319.18 million and $21.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

