State Street Corp Purchases 28,613 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $35,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 150.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 241.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.